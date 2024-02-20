Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the building manufacturing company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.2 %

LPX opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $79.56.

Insider Activity

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $180,187,000 after purchasing an additional 196,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 712,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,077 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,996 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

