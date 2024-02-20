LooksRare Price Tops $0.0792 on Major Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $79.21 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars.

