Longbow Finance SA Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Longbow Finance SA lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,905 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.45. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.