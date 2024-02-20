Longbow Finance SA Sells 898 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Longbow Finance SA cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 2.0% of Longbow Finance SA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.28. 13,108,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,802,419. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.