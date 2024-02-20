Longbow Finance SA Sells 59 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Longbow Finance SA lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $8,326,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $26.57 on Tuesday, reaching $755.49. 3,186,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,225. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $794.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.83. The firm has a market cap of $717.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

