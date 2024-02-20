Longbow Finance SA Sells 111 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Longbow Finance SA lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,329 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.95. The company had a trading volume of 906,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,561. The company has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $251.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

