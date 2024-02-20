Longbow Finance SA Sells 103 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Longbow Finance SA decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 1.8% of Longbow Finance SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $367.27. 689,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.35. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

