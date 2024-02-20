Longbow Finance SA Sells 103 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Longbow Finance SA decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUMFree Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 1.8% of Longbow Finance SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $367.27. 689,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.35. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

