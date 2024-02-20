Longbow Finance SA Purchases Shares of 56,420 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 21.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 12.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.23. The company had a trading volume of 270,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $1,450,183. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.