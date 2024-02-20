Longbow Finance SA Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Longbow Finance SA trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories
In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of ABT traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.41. 6,115,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,419,575. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $117.19. The company has a market capitalization of $202.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
