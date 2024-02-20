Longbow Finance SA Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Longbow Finance SA cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 411,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.15. 1,024,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,125. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

