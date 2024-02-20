Longbow Finance SA Decreases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Longbow Finance SA decreased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises about 1.6% of Longbow Finance SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

NYSE ELV traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $509.84. 321,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $482.48 and its 200 day moving average is $466.28. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $515.35. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

