Longbow Finance SA Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Longbow Finance SA decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.3% of Longbow Finance SA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $5.11 on Tuesday, reaching $436.74. 1,163,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.04. The company has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $322.13 and a 12 month high of $439.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

