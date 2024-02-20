Longbow Finance SA Buys New Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 321,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,061,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,788,000 after buying an additional 3,055,911 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,376,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,086,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,109,117. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

