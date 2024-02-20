LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 205,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 388,024 shares.The stock last traded at $51.51 and had previously closed at $49.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

LivaNova Trading Up 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 997.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 16.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

