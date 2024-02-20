Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $5.30 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.30 million and $303.73 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,575,262 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,560,371.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0078005 USD and is up 24.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,047.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

