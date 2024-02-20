Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $5.30 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.30 million and $303.73 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,575,262 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,560,371.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0078005 USD and is up 24.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,047.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
