Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $123.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.53. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

