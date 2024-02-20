Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $434.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $431.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde has a 1 year low of $319.23 and a 1 year high of $434.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

