Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $26.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after acquiring an additional 222,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln National by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,313,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after acquiring an additional 585,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

