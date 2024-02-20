Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. 205,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,387. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,765,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 110.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,944,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,778,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 272,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

