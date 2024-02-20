Liberty Latin America (LILA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 199,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,475,000 after purchasing an additional 190,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after buying an additional 117,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,405,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

