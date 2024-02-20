Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.78. 538,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,587,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Liberty Global Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,120,000 after buying an additional 164,880 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,463,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,752,000 after buying an additional 129,585 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

