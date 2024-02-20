Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.72. 227,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,505,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 148.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Liberty Global by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

