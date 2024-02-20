Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.45

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 398854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Libero Copper & Gold Trading Up 17.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$77.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45.

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

