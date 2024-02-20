LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $126.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day moving average is $116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $141.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 337.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

