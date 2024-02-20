LEMONCHAIN Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $68,878.22 and $186.11 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

