Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,633,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,332,000 after acquiring an additional 685,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,564,000 after acquiring an additional 239,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,888,000 after purchasing an additional 405,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LEG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.26. 366,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.