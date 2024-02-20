Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BWG opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $8.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWG. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

