Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BWG opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $8.62.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
