Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.06% of Landstar System worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,360,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,528,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.32. 72,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,633. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.32. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

