Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LSTR

Landstar System Stock Down 1.2 %

Landstar System Announces Dividend

LSTR opened at $194.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.32. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $49,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.