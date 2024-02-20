Kraft Heinz Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 24,518 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the typical volume of 13,123 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. 2,518,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

