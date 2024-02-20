KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $625.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $13.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $648.19. The company had a trading volume of 606,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $594.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.11. KLA has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $677.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KLA will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in KLA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,056,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

