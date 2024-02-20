KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) versus Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Critical Comparison

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out -220.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s pays out 90.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $640.41 million 1.00 -$30.85 million ($0.78) -11.83 Alexander’s $224.96 million 5.01 $102.41 million $19.97 11.05

Profitability

Alexander’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust -4.82% 10.59% 2.01% Alexander’s 45.53% 41.97% 7.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 35.76%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Summary

Alexander’s beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

