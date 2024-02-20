Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,104,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,464,000 after acquiring an additional 87,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock remained flat at $17.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. 495,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,142,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

