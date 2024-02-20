Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 5.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 371,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

