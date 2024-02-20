Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.33. 41,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 113,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $548.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

