Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Laurentian lowered shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.14.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$19.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.