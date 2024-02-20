Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 106575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Kibo Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.07.

About Kibo Energy

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.

