KeyCorp Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $178.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $199.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $122.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.72. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $279.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

