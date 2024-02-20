KeyCorp Cuts Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $123.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Integer Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.49. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Integer
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.