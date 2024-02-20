KeyCorp Boosts Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $52.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FUN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

NYSE:FUN opened at $42.49 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $47.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,688,000 after purchasing an additional 946,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

