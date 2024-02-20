Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $35.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,781,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,734,000 after buying an additional 1,865,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,626,000 after buying an additional 6,648,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,982,000 after buying an additional 2,677,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,561,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after buying an additional 5,157,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

