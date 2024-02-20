KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on KBR in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in KBR by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,633,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,941,000 after buying an additional 1,078,635 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in KBR by 8,845.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after buying an additional 804,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $22,631,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

