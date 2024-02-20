Kava Self Reported Market Cap Hits $832.04 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $832.04 million and approximately $30.11 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00073485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00026084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,683 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

