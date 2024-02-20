K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes $7.57 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 141,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,000. Mr. Cooper Group makes up approximately 1.6% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,154,000 after acquiring an additional 43,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,614,000 after acquiring an additional 687,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.7 %

COOP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.93. 84,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,115. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,736,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

