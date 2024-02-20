K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes $138,000 Position in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.12% of ESH Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in ESH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in ESH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ESH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ESH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,000.

ESH Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

ESH Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.35.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

