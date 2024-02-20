K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 4,600 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. cut its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 242,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

