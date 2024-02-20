K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 3,093 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.67. 2,788,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,752. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

