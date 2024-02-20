K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 13,000 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth approximately $20,136,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 383,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 924,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,017. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $31.40.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

