K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Shares in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 1.21% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 1.4% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 267,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 67,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WEL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

