K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Greenfire Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenfire Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Greenfire Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. 668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49.

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a thermal oil recovery process to recover bitumen.

